(Photo by: Caleb Mallery)

Angels and waves reported their remaining shows this month Tom DeLonge fell ill. The group took advantage of social media to share the singer “who suffered from a nasty upper respiratory infection”.

However, AVA has already revealed the postponed dates for cancellations this month, which you can see below.

Read more: Frank Iero appears in comic drama “Drunk Bus” premieres at SXSW

“Unfortunately, Tom has had a nasty upper respiratory infection and the dates are postponed,” said the tweet.

All tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored.

05/26/20 Wilkes Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

05/28/20 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/29/20 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

05/30/20 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/31/20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/2 / 20- Norfolk, VA @ The Norva pic.twitter.com/pApzJlvEvh

– Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) January 15, 2020

In addition to their headlining tour, the group also canceled a stop in Philadelphia at Radio 104.5 Winter Jawn with AJR, Local Natives, Sub Urban and sunroof. A stop in this city has not been postponed for the moment.

“Bad news: Tom Delonge suffering from a serious infection of the lungs of the upper respiratory tract, Angels & Airwaves were forced to cancel their tour, including # 1045WinterJawn,” said the radio station. “They are extremely disappointed not to be able to play for you 1/25 and hope to return to Philadelphia soon.”

Bad news: Tom Delonge suffering from a serious infection of the lungs of the upper respiratory tract, Angels & Airwaves were forced to cancel their tour, including # 1045WinterJawn. They are extremely disappointed not to be able to play for you 1/25 and hope to return to Philadelphia soon. pic.twitter.com/S6y9HfyLbO

– Radio 104.5 (@ Radio1045) January 15, 2020

You can see the rescheduled Angels & Airwaves dates below with canceled concerts in bold. Tickets are available here.

Appointment:

01/16 – Toronto, ON – CANCELED

01/17 – Montreal, QC – CANCELED

01/19 – Wilkes Barre, PA – CANCELED

01/21 – Sayreville, NJ – CANCELED

01/25 – Philadelphia, PA – CANCELED

01/26 – Norfolk, VA – CANCELED

05/26/20 Wilkes Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

05/28/20 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/29/20 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

05/30/20 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/31/20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/2/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

More on Angels & Airwaves

In late 2019, Angels & Airwaves teased a new song while providing information on the new documentary about them. According to Tom DeLonge, the song is called “TIME BOMB”.

Details are scarce so far, but we do know that the documentary Angels & Airwaves should be released in 2020. Angels & Airwaves had a busy year-end in 2019 after being on tour the whole month of December. They also released two new songs, “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl”.

Now the group has announced that a documentary about them will be released this year. The film is directed by Peter McKinnon and who knows it will all involve. Check out the tweets below.

Here is a little taste of the documentary @AVABandOfficial by @petermckinnon which will be released next year! Also – Enjoy hearing part of the new song / // “TIME BOMB” pic.twitter.com/BFJi1zHXCH

– Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) December 30, 2019

Our friend @petermckinnon spent a lot of time with us preparing a documentary on AVA’s coming return in 2020. It was a dazzling year for us and next year promises to be even more grandiose. Listen carefully, this teaser may contain new music… pic.twitter.com/W8sMQJfz3V

– Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) December 30, 2019

See more: 10 most iconic clip looks

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade”