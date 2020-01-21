Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell-Lookalikes appear at Paris Fashion Week

Angie, is that you?

The famous label Vetements dropped in for a round on Friday of the Paris fashion week and gathered a series of creepy celebrity looks to model its autumn 2020 men’s collection on the catwalk.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell both slipped onto the slopes in a golden slip dress and a dramatic fur coat, as did Angelina Jolie, Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson doppelgangers, who even did sports with an identical face tattoo.

“I would love to have the real Naomi,” Vetements co-founder Guram Gvasalia told Vogue about his uncanny casting choice. “But as a young company, we unfortunately cannot afford that.”

The brand is known for its combative use of clothing. Recent offers include a “Titanic” inspired “Heart of the Ocean Knockoff” (which was of course made by Celine Dion in a short amount of time) and a $ 2,200 blue tote bag inspired by IKEA’s 99-cent plastic “frakta”.

A Kate Moss lookalike on the runway at Vetements
A Angelina Jolie lookalike on the runway at Vetements
A Naomi Campbell lookalike on the runway at Vetements
A snoop dogg lookalike on the runway at Vetements
A Sharon Stone lookalike on the runway at Vetements
Mike Tyson looks the same on the runway at Vetements