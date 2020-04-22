Angelina Jolie It looks like the zombie girl is sick of COVID in the Iranian prison. Who is Fatemeh Khishvand?

According to her lawyer, Iranian Instagram star Sahar Tabar (real name Fatemeh Khishvand) has contracted coronavirus. Fatemeh is known for posting highly edited images of herself on social media.

The Instagrammer was arrested last year on charges that included blasphemy and incitement to violence. She is one of several social media users who have been detained in Iran in recent years.

Sahar Tabar has coronavirus in prison, his lawyer says

According to CNN, Fatemeh’s lawyer, Payam Derafshan, released an open letter to Ebrahim Reisei, Iran’s chief justice, asking for clemency for her. He said he was underage when the arrest warrant was issued in 2018 and contracted coronavirus while in custody.

BBC reports Derafshan said Fatemeh was transferred to a quarantine section of the prison after showing symptoms. Earlier, he told the Iran Human Rights Center that he was on a ventilator at Sina Hospital in Tehran.

The head of the women’s prison where Fatemeh is detained denies having the virus. “The news released by Fatemeh Khishvand’s lawyer is not true and I deny it,” Mehdi Mohammadi told ISNA in Iran.

Iran released 85,000 prisoners in March, according to BBC News, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The death toll COVID-19 in Iran is over 5,000.

Who is Instagram Star Sahar Tabar?

Fatemeh, who went by Sahar Tabar on Instagram, regularly posted highly edited photos of herself. Some believed he intended to look like Angelina Jolie, though Fatemeh denied this.

While there have been reports that Fatemeh underwent up to 50 cosmetic surgery procedures to achieve her appearance, she said it was really makeup and Photoshop that gave her the extreme features. However, he did admit to having surgery, including a nose job and botox.

Fatemeh’s Instagram account was suspended after his arrest. As BBC News points out, several other Iranian social media users have been detained in recent years. A teenage girl who posted videos of herself dancing was arrested in 2018. In the same year, a Mashhad official was arrested after footage was discovered showing people dancing in a mall there.

