Angelina Jolie and 19 other celebrities spotted in The Grove in LA

One of the most popular shopping and dining options in Los Angeles is the Grove – a fairly large shopping and entertainment complex on parts of the Farmers Market. So although the Grove is a place where everyone can go, it is not uncommon to see a famous face among the crowd. And that brings us right to today’s list – we’re going to show you pictures of celebrities who like to go to the Grove in Los Angeles. From Hollywood stars such as Drew Barrymore and Mark Wahlberg to famous musicians such as Camila Cabello and Rihanna – this list is full of names that you will immediately recognize!

Okay, now they are there – Angelina Jolie and 19 other celebrities who were spotted at the Grove in Los Angeles!

20 Let’s start with Drew Barrymore Rocking A Super Long Scarf

Via: pinterest.com

To kick off our list, we decided to join Hollywood star Drew Barrymore, who seems to be quite a big fan of shopping and dining at the Grove. As you can see in the photo above, Drew is pretty good at hiding between ordinary people – we hardly recognized her!

19 Here are Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on a shopping date

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Next on our list are Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie who saw shopping together in the Grove. As you can see in the pictures above, in a true gentleman way, Kit was the one who carried all the bags!

18 and Mark Wahlberg goes to the forest with his children

Via: justjared.com

Let’s move on to Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who was also seen in the Grove with his children. The actor seemed to have taken them on a fun shopping day with Dad and judging by the faces of his daughters – they absolutely loved it!

17 Gigi Hadid looked chic in black

Via: gotceleb.com

Another famous face that is often seen in the Grove is model Gigi Hadid. This time the blonde beauty rocked a simple, completely black outfit – probably hoping not to be noticed by fans and paparazzi, who – as you can see – didn’t work so well!

16 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went for a romantic walk

Via: justjared.com

The next on our list are singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hayley Baldwin. In the pictures above you can see the two during a romantic walk through the Grove because nothing says love such as buying your significant other something special!

15 And Selena Gomez signed some signatures

Via: twitter.com

Speaking of Justin Bieber, his former girlfriend, former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez, is also no stranger to the Grove. Although Selena is occasionally seen in New York City – it is safe to say that the singer prefers to spend her free time in Los Angeles!

14 Kim Kardashian has caused some damage to her bank account

Via: zimbio.com

Frankly, these photos by Kim Kardashian with Zara shopping bags make the reality TV star much more recognizable. Admittedly, Zara may not be affordable for everyone, but it is certainly closer to what we can buy than the usual designer clothing from Kim!

13 Bella Thorne could hardly carry anything

Via: celebmafia.com

Let’s move on to another Disney Channel star that has come on our list – this time we’re talking about actress Bella Thorne. The redhead could be seen in the Grove, and as you can see from the expression on her face – the bags she was carrying were a bit too heavy!

12 And Zendaya looked super relaxed

Via: gotceleb.com

Speaking of former Disney Channel stars – let’s move on to Bella’s Shake It Up co-star Zendaya, who was also seen in the Grove. Zendaya is definitely one of those celebrities who are super-assured while wearing a relaxed and casual outfit – and we absolutely love that!

11 Angelina Jolie was having fun with her children

Via: hollywoodlife.com

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie also likes to spend time at the Grove, where she is often seen shopping with her children. In the photo above, the family did some Christmas shopping and judging by the bags they had with them – it was pretty successful!

10 Camila Cabello was all alone

Via: gotceleb.com

Camila Cabello is another famous sight that is often seen in the Grove. While the beautiful singer loves to travel all over the world, it seems that she also cherishes the time she only wandered through all the stores that the Grove has to offer!

9 And Rihanna Wore Heels

Via: zimbio.com

The next on our list is singer Rihanna who was seen walking through the Grove in what seems to be the best shopping outfit. The star rocked towering heels that look great, but we bet that after a while we get pretty uncomfortable!

8 Jessica Alba spent a nice afternoon of shopping with her daughter

Via: pinterest.com

Another famous face seen in the Grove is actress Jessica Alba, who spent a nice afternoon of shopping with her daughter there. We love how the mother-daughter duo evoked a kind of coordinated gray and black look – they both certainly looked very stylish!

7 Priyanka Chopra has walked her dog

Via: celebmafia.com

Frankly, these pictures of actress Priyanka Chopra walking her cute dog Diana through the woods are probably the best on our list. Seriously, take a look at how bold and confident little Diana is while you look at what the stores have to offer!

6 Helen Mirren seemed efficient

Via: justjared.com

Let’s move on to Hollywood star Helen Mirren, who was also seen in the Grove. Judging from the photos above, Helen seemed to have done Christmas shopping at the last minute and as you can see from her face, she seemed very focused on getting the job done!

5 and Demi Lovato kept texting someone

Via: justjared.com

Talking about the job – it seems that a former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato was texting someone to even take a look at the shops in the Grove. But hey, we’ve all been there – sometimes the world in your phone is much more exciting than the world around you!

4 Sophie Turner Strutted Like A Model

Via: gotceleb.com

The next on our list is Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who was seen walking through the forest as a real model. The blonde actress definitely knows how to put together a cute outfit and we are completely obsessed with the combination she wore in the pictures above!

3 Shay Mitchell wore an overall

Via: gotceleb.com

Although denim overalls are by no means a look that anyone can wear, actress Shay Mitchell has succeeded in doing this. In the pictures above you see the star in a fairly informal edition, but we have to give it to her – she still looks very cute!

2 Sofia Richie did not want to be photographed

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Let’s continue modeling Sofia Richie, who was seen in the Grove with a paper bag in front of her face. It seemed like the young beauty didn’t want to be photographed, but the paparazzi didn’t care – that’s why these pictures of her covering her face are on our list!

1 And finally, here is a vintage photo of Cody Simpson and Kylie Jenner

Via: justjared.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with this vintage photo of musician Cody Simpson and reality TV star Kylie Jenner walking through the forest. Now we are not experts, but it seems like the two had a date!

Sources: intouchweekly.com, justjared.com