Angela Simmons tells her father's 3-year-old son about death

Angela Simmons lost her child’s father, Sutton Tennyson, in November 2018, due to gun violence. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star has now given the opportunity to show cameras about the bitter experiences made with 3-year-old son Sutton Jr. when he spread the news.

Speaking to life coach Chenoa Maxwell, 32-year-old Simmons revealed that Sutton Jr.’s recognition of his father’s car triggered the difficult but necessary conversation.

“I mean:” Do you want to see your father? “And he says,” Yes! “The mother explained by one in a clip from the episode that airs this Thursday.

“I show him videos and pictures and so on, and then he stops – and it’s not as if he’s fully entertained, that makes it emotional – and he said:” Is he still alive? “

With soft tears, Simmons continued, “He doesn’t even say the word” alive. “Did you really just say,” Is he still alive? “And I just said,” No, he’s not. “

Simmons collapsed after telling her son that the news made him sad.

“He is a happy child and he was grumpy and sad all day long. It was super difficult to have this conversation with him.”

Maxwell consoled a troubled Simmons and let her know that it would be difficult for anyone to tell something so difficult to a child, especially since Simmons is still grieving.

According to the autopsy, Sutton Tennyson was shot 13 times.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” will be broadcast on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WEtv.