Angela Kinsey says she did an audition to play Pam at the office

The office ended more than six years ago, and yet we still learn new things about the leading comedy series. A good example: Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin, originally auditioned for the role of Pam Beesly. Kinsey explained her revelation in a recent appearance The Kelly Clarkson Show with her former costar and current podcast cohost Jenna Fischer, who of course eventually played Pam.

“I auditioned for the role of Pam, and I went inside, guys, and I thought it was great,” said Kinsey. “It was a room full of people, and there was a time when Michael fires the temp for Ryan to play a joke, and Pam starts crying and calling him a jerk. And I called him a Everyone started to laugh and I thought, “I don’t think it should be a laugh. I think I missed something.” “

In other words, Kinsey was a bit “too excited for Pam.” As we all know now, we finally succeeded: “They brought me back and said,” Hey, we have a quirky, grim lady in accounting. “” See how she tells the story above.