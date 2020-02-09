Angela Deem’s mother died just days after marrying Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem’s mother was seen in season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Credit: TLC

Angela Deem shared some super sad news on Saturday night. The 90-day fiance’s mother, who was featured in Season 7 of the TLC series, has passed away.

The announcement came via Instagram, where Angela published two different photos with her mother, 78-year-old Glenda Standridge.

In the headline, she wrote: “We love you mom, but God loves you more! Rest in peace Mama ama ♥ ️. We love and will miss you. “

Angela Deem’s comments immediately filled with messages from 90-day fiancee performers and fans who respected her mother and said words of comfort for her.

Anna Campisi, Paul Staehle and David Toborowsky were among the first to attend. David wrote: “Annie and I send our righteous thoughts and prayers to you and your family.”

Although Angela became famous with his friend Tim Malcolm, Tom Brooks also shared his condolences. He wrote: “I am so sorry to hear about your loss @deemangela. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”

Angela Deem’s mother was not in good health

It’s no secret that Angela’s mother wasn’t in good health in the seventh season of 90 Day Fiance. Angela spoke openly about how she was her mother’s caretaker and that her mother needed more and more care.

After she was shown on the show at Angela’s home, there was some discussion about the look of Angela’s mother’s face. And while Angela never got involved to confirm the diagnosis of the Internet, many on Reddit believed that her mother was dealing with some form of skin cancer.

Her deteriorating health and Angela’s only egg are an important reason why the fiance’s 90-day star wanted to hurry up and marry in America so her whole family could see. It didn’t work out the way they wanted it to, but at least there’s an end in sight for the kilometers that separate Angela and Michael.

Angela and Michael are married

The news of Angela’s mother’s death came days after fans of 90 Day Fiance found out that Angela and Michael had finally married.

Unfortunately, Angela couldn’t get the wedding in America what she really wanted so that her older mother could be there. Instead, Angela and Michael tied the knot in Nigeria in hopes that it might be easier to get a spouse visa than the K-1 that Michael was denied.

Angela initially refused to marry Michael in Nigeria because it was so important to her that her mother, daughter and grandchildren could witness the event. After consulting several people, including Michael’s family, about the next steps, she decided to just go ahead and change the course.

Our thoughts are with Angela Deem and her family when they say goodbye to their mother at a time when she should celebrate her new marriage.