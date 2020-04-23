Andy Walker reflects the double title which won the title for Celtic in the win over Dundee – The Scottish Sun

ANDY WALKER’s day ended with him listening to Tommy Burns singing Islands In The Stream.

But it began with a flood of people packed inside the Celtic Park.

3

Celtic Walker duo and Morris celebrate Credit: SNS Group

In 1987, Hoops began their hundredth season by bringing back Billy McNeill as boss.

That proved to be a masterstroke when they ended with Double.

The first trophy, the league title, came thanks to a 3-0 win over Dundee at Parkhead

Officially, the number of attendees was 60,800 – but as the first round continued there were people who were forced to watch from the side of the field in front of the crowded terrace.

Later it was claimed that the crowd was nearer 72,000.

Fan Boyhood, Walker, scored two goals in the second half of the day, as his outstanding performances continued after his arrival from Motherwell at the start of the campaign.

3

Hoops fans ended up on the field when Celts won the Credit: SNS Group title

He said: “The size of the crowd is the biggest thing I remember. The busiest thing I saw at Celtic Park was when I went to see them play Real Madrid in 1980 when I was 15 years old.

“You can barely move into the ground for that match. Celtic won 2-0 with George McCluskey and Johnny Doyle scored.

“Following the game as a teenager, the atmosphere was really in the spotlight.

“But in the match with Dundee it was heading for half time and there were still people who were taken from one end to the other to really put pressure on them.

“It’s a bit of a joke, an official presence of 60,000. I have never seen Celtic Park more complete. One of the pictures that I have is after I scored the second goal of my goal. There were large Venetian green and white blinds from one end to the other.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQSR8_oOc6M (/ embed)

“From front to back, it looks like everyone has a scarf. You can barely see the face. That is a picture that has never left me

“To get some goals is special. And to taste the atmosphere with the old Jungle, where all true Celtic fans will gather, that’s where you get your edge.

“It was very busy. The purpose of that day will be a memory that will live with me until the day I die. “

Chris Morris gave Hoops the lead in the third minute, but Walker needed two minutes to kill the game.

He added: “I really had a big mistake in the first half, then Tom Carson saved me in the second round after Frank McAvennie put me in.

“But then, as is often the case, Joe Miller and McAvennie set me up, I took him to the goal keeper and scored.

3

Burns celebrated the victory of their hundredth title and then he hosted a party at his home for all his Hoops teammates. Credit: SNS Group

“I think we knew we were there, then 30 seconds later there was a long kick in the park.

“My parents were in the match and he always praised my second goal as it was on my left side.”

McNeill has been appointed for the second time after spells at England boss Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Walker said: “You have to remember it was the centenary of Celtic and bringing Billy back was a masterstroke.

DAYDREAMER Ex-Celt Keane aligns who he REALLY supported when he was a child

“You cannot have a better leader at a special time in Celtic history.

“Billy always said we had to walk to and from our own car and just feel the fans.

“I have scored 12 goals in my last season at Motherwell, that’s not the main thing. I don’t consider myself a goal scorer. But when I went to Celtic I had service and I finally got the top scorer with 32 goals. “

There was no official function after the title victory, but that did not stop the Hoops celebration.

Three weeks later they added the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

Walker added: “Tommy Burns invited us back to his home so we could all enjoy the title.

“I always remember Tommy and his wife Rosemary singing Islands In The Stream. That’s their number they did together.

“It was incredible. Tommy made sure we had a different memory from the stadium. It’s fun with good people. “

Starting XI

CELTIC: Bonner, Morris, Rogan, Aitken, McCarthy, Whyte, Miller (Stark), McStay, McAvennie (McGhee), Walker, Burns.

DUNDEE: Carson, Forsyth, Angus, Shannon (Harvey), Smith, Saunders, Lawrence (Frail), Rafferty, Wright, Coyne, Campbell.

Tam Cowan shared the anecdote about John Barnes during Liverpool’s legendary period as Celtic manager