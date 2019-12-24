Andy Spade pays tribute to the late wife Kate in what would have been her 57th birthday

Loading...

Andy Spade remembers his late wife, Kate Spade, in what would have been his 57th birthday, and shares a message of self-love as a tribute.

The 57-year-old businessman posted the motivational message on his Instagram on Tuesday in honor of Kate, who died of suicide in his Park Avenue apartment in June 2018.

"I will never forget the love Kate felt for our beautiful, bright and charming Frances Bea," Andy captioned a photo of the couple's 14-year-old daughter. "On the date of the birth date of Katherine Noel Brosnahan Spades, I hope we can all be kind to each other and look for signs of private problems."

He continued: “Some of us are too ashamed or proud to admit that we have failures. Please do not hide from them. There is no shame in having defects. I have many. Like some of my best friends, mentors and idols. We should be proud to admit our humanity. Perfection is not the goal, honesty is. "

Before wishing his followers "Happy Holidays", he also encouraged them to approach their loved ones if they are fighting.

"Please seek help if you feel helpless or lost," he wrote. “Ask your friends and family if they are well. This is really important. Sometimes they won't tell you how they feel, but rather push them to find out. "

Kate and Andy were married for 24 years and launched the popular fashion brand Kate Spade New York together. They were separated and were moving towards divorce at the time of their death, but they had remained close.

.