Andy Richter and former wife Sarah Thyre arrange a divorce

Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre have arranged their divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.

It is unclear how the former couple divided their finances and assets, The Blast reported.

Conan O’Brien’s sidekick and Thyre announced in April that they were getting divorced through separate statements on social media.

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and started divorce proceedings,” tweeted Richter at the time. “We are immensely proud of the life we ​​have built and shared with so many friends over the years, and although our marriage has reached its completion, we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenthood.”

“The amount of love and support you’ve all shown is really a gift and so meaningful to me,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I feel very loved. Thank you.”

The star “Strangers With Candy” wrote in a tweet of herself: “After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce. We have shared for over 27 years and have 2 fantastic children that we love and will continue to parenthood together. Thanks to our friends and family for their support. I look forward to the next chapter … “

Richter and Thyre share two children together, the 18-year-old son William and the 12-year-old daughter Mercy. The couple was married in 1996.

