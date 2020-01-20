Andy Reid of the chef went back to Super Bowl after a long absence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid was in a small dormitory on the Missouri Western State campus six months ago, just as the training camp started, and complained for a moment how close his Kansas City leaders came to the Super Bowl last season.

On Sunday the coach was known as “Big Red” in the epicenter of a big party.

After leading his team through a litany of injuries this season, including a scary knee injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid pushed the Chiefs over the finish line. They came from an early 10-point hole against the Tennessee Titans for a 35-24 win in the AFC title game that brought the Chiefs their first trip to the Super Bowl in five decades.

“Driving through the training camp and into the season, when you have great expectations like this team, to be here today, that’s a challenge – a lot of things have to happen,” Reid said. “Guys need to be able to control their ego at the door. There are ups and downs, they don’t touch each other. I’m proud of the guys who do it all.”

Now Reid is returning to the big game for the first time since the 2004 season, when his Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots. Only his good friend Dick Vermeil went on longer journeys to the Super Bowl.

“He is undoubtedly a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he is going to his second Super Bowl and hopefully he will win,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, “and as a family we are just as excited to have the chance to win. “

Reid returned with a steady hand. Creative play-calling. Unwavering confidence.

“We go outside every day and we see Coach Reid and how much work he puts into it, and this is being transferred to this whole team,” said Mahomes, who threw 293 yards and three touchdowns while he ran 27 yards for another score – a a tight rope running along the sidelines that will certainly fill the highlights in the coming years.

“We go outside and take advantage of every day until we get to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes added, “and we go outside and play our best football.”

They did that on Sunday.

After falling behind double digits for the third consecutive play-off game, Reid managed to keep the sideline calm – just like he did when the Chiefs gathered from a 24-0 hole in the divisional round against Houston. He stuck to the game plan, managed to get Mahomes and the attack going, and the result was a 28-point run that struck Tennessee.

The Chiefs have capped their first AFC championship since the 1969 season by beating the Titans in their own game and running Damien Williams for a series of first downs that tapped the clock and prevented any idea of ​​a comeback.

When the Chiefs forced sales to seal the win, Reid walked all the way to the 10-yard line to catch the defensive tackle Chris Jones off the field. They hugged tightly and Reid walked over to him and did the same with Terrell Suggs, the experienced defensive end that joined the Chiefs in the final few weeks of the regular season.

“I’ve thought a lot about this. Nobody deserves it more than Andy,” said Dave Toub, the chief team coach of the chef. “He is such a great coach. Not to win a Super Bowl under his belt – this would be huge. I don’t know if I would stop crying with him. I would probably hug him forever. I’m just so proud of what he has done and on everything he has done in his career. “

The hugs continued on Sunday when the clock struck zero and players ran onto the field.

“The way Coach Reid does things comes in 2013, we are lucky that this man even comes into this small market team,” said Chief Punter Dustin Colquitt. “The only thing we’ve ever heard was” small market, small market, small market “, and then Andy Reid is suddenly here and it’s crazy. It has changed the course somewhat.

“Of course you want to win one for Big Red,” added Colquitt, the longest-running member of the team. “Everyone says he’s the coach of a player and I don’t think he exists. He’s just a man who wants to make other men and win a championship.”

Gone in the middle of the festive Sunday were those memories that Reid carried to the training camp of the Chiefs’ overtime loss last season to the Patriots, when their attack never got a chance with the ball. They were blown away in the confetti that fell over his head when he lifted the Lamar Hunt trophy, named in honor of the deceased founder of the Chiefs franchise.

After a long and painful wait, the Chiefs finally returned to the Super Bowl.

Reid also went back.