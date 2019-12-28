Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open with pelvis injury

Loading...

Andy Murray withdrew from the Australian Open next month due to a pelvic injury, the triple champion's management team announced on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). Grand Slam.

Former world number one, who made an inspiring comeback after hip resurfacing surgery, decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he suffered at the end of the season hadn't improved as he had hoped.

Andy Murray experienced a setback on his long way back from surgery.

Murray, who trained on the field this week, will miss the grand slam from January 20 to February 2 where he was a five-time losing finalist and will also not play for Great Britain in the first ATP Cup in Australia, from January 3. .

His management team said in an email: "It was always going to be a tight turnaround, but the team made the decision not to rush, so he will continue to hit the field and get in form in January. "