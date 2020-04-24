Andy Murray will play the French Open if it takes place in September

Andy Murray said he would “necessarily” play at the French Open in September if it went as planned.

The tennis season has been closed since last month due to a coronavirus pandemic and will not resume until mid-July at the earliest.

Wimbledon was canceled and Roland Garros’ organizers moved the controversial French Open until September 20-October 4, just a week after the end of the US Open, from its usual start date in May.

“I would really play on the clay if it passed,” a former world number Murray told CNN.

“I am a little skeptical about whether that will be the case. I would imagine tennis to be one of the last sports to get back to normal, as it is obvious that players, coaches and teams come from all over the world to one zone.

“I would be surprised if they played sports again by the time of September, but we’ll see.”

Murray was due to return after a club injury at the Miami Open last month.

The 32-year-old Scot was considering leaving earlier than after the operation allowed him to initially return after an injury, having won his first ATP title since 2017 last October. Antwerp.

“I was preparing for the training and it was a good test. I was fit and I felt pretty strong, ”said Murray, who currently ranks 129th in the world.

Tennis executives said an aid program will be launched this week to help financially rank lower-ranking players during the closure.

“Ranking 250-300 players around the world will be a real challenge for them,” triple Grand Slam champion Murray added.

“And I think there have been some improvements and some changes over the last few years, but probably not enough.

“Sometimes you can see the Grand Slam winner’s prize. And that’s something like $ 4 million. Could that money be used better and used somewhere in previous rounds or qualifiers, or maybe used for smaller events? “

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints or inquiries.