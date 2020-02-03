“Andy is a great coach and an even better man”: Ty Detmer and other prominent locals respond to Super Bowl victory by Kansas City Chiefs

Given that Andy Reid played collegiate football at BYU, many prominent locals expressed happiness over the fact that Reid won Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night in his 21st season as NFL head coach.

Among them was a large contingent of famous former Cougars as well as people currently involved in the school’s football program.

Congratulations Andy and Tammy Reid !! Andy is a great coach and an even better man !!

– Ty Detmer (@ TyDetmer14) 3 February 2020

Andy Reid is a Super Bowl Champ! He has earned the respect of coaches, players, fans and media. I am so grateful for his influence and friendship !! @BYUfootball He and Tammy are a package deal, just like LaVell and Patti Edwards. Somewhere in heaven LaVell is smiling !! pic.twitter.com/4Hs1nxZIz7

– Chad Lewis (@ Chadlewis89) February 3, 2020

I am so happy for my coach! I love you Coach Reid and Tammy. Congratulations to the Cheifs.

– Reno Mahe (@RenoMahe) 3 February 2020

And of course the Twitter persona Boney Fuller came in.

The others in the Chiefs organization with ties to Utah – Daniel Sorensen (BYU), Darwin Thompson (Utah State), Jackson Barton (Utah), Marcus Kemp (Layton High School) and Alex Whittingham (Utah) – also got shoutouts after the victory.