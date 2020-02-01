Andy Gill, guitarist for punk band Gang of Four, has passed away

NEW YORK (AP) – Guitarist Andy Gill, who provided the highly influential British punk band Gang of Four with the screaming, seething sound, died on Saturday, according to a statement from the band. He was 64.

Gill died after a short respiratory illness. “His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixing for the upcoming album, while planning the next tour from his hospital bed,” the band said.

Gill, along with original bandmates Jon King, Hugo Burnham and Dave Allen, released one of the most groundbreaking albums of the punk era in 1979, “Entertainment!” It was named by Rolling Stone magazine in 2003 as one of the 500 best albums ever.

Tributes were posted online from Gary Numan, who called Gill “a unique talent,” to Tom Morello, who called Gill “one of my most important influences” and greeted his “fire-dangerous art and sour humor.”

Gill was also a respected record producer, especially with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their untitled debut in 1984. Other bands he produced are The Jesus Lizard, the Stranglers and Killing Joke.

Gill’s erratic guitar playing was sharp and almost abrasive. Last year, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that Gill “virtually armed the instrument with his stabbing, scraping attack and feedback wizardry.”

The sound of The Gang of Four was a mix of rock, funk, reggae and R&B. It would have a major impact on LCD Soundsystem, Bloc Party, the Futureheads and Franz Ferdinand. But Gill wasn’t a Coldplay fan and revealed in a 2008 interview that he found them “pompous, messy and unbearably smug” and called the band the “sonic equivalent of wilted spinach.”

Gill, born in Manchester, studied art in Leeds, where he met singer King. Although Gang of Four has never had a top 40 hit, their songs like “Natural’s Not in It” and “At Home He’s a Tourist” became cult classics.

The band recorded two albums and two EPs before Allen left in 1982, tired of constant touring. The remaining members of the first line-up recorded another album before they quit in 1984. King and Gill recorded two albums as the Gang of Four in the 1990s. Gill has the last original member to tour with the band’s name.

The latest line-up included John Sterry, who joined Gang of Four in 2012, bassist Thomas McNeice and drummer Tobias Humble. The band said: “We will remember for his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit genius too. “

Gill’s wife, Catherine Mayer, tweeted: “This pain is the prize of extraordinary joy, almost three decades with the best man in the world.”

