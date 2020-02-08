Andy Farrell is satisfied with the “improved” performance

Few were surprised to find that Andy Farrell was very happy with Ireland’s exploits on Saturday afternoon after watching his charges defeat last year’s Grand Slam winners’ challenge.

The home team delivered a 24:14 bonus point in four attempts before beating Eddie Jones’ England in Twickenham in two weeks.

After a hard-earned win over Scotland on the opening weekend, Farrell was encouraged by Ireland’s improved performance.

“It was an improved performance,” said the new head coach.

“The start was exactly the opposite of last week. I thought Scotland attacked really well and that we were a bit passive at the beginning of last week and that they gained a foothold in the first half. I thought we had exactly done that in the first half. ” So that was gratifying.

“I think the starting point from our point of view is good to make sure that we are physically fit for 80 minutes. I thought there were some heroic moments last week, especially those moments when we had to dig deep to do that Winning game. ” But I thought we did it 100 percent today in the 80 minutes. I thought it was excellent. We went ahead in defense and attack. “

Two weeks before the trip across the Irish Sea, Farrell wanted to emphasize the importance of the longer break.

“We now have a few days off, then we have a three-day camp, then the weekend, which is great for us, we play against England on Sunday, which also gives us an extra day break.

“It’s great that we have a few days off to reevaluate the game and see which areas we need to build on, and we’ll do that in our training camp, we’ll use that wisely and the rest of it bring the stage. ” on weekends to make sure we are better against England the week after. “

The head coach particularly praised his captain Johnny Sexton, who described his performance over the past two weekends as “sensational”.

“The conversation of the guys he pulls out of them is second to none because it brings this unity, honesty and trust to the whole group. After seeing his last two appearances, it was the last week after which he didn’t 8 weeks is just sensational. “