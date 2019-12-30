Andy Cohen, Bret Michaels and more have great New Year's Eve plans

Loading...

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has a great New Year's Eve planned. We hear that after organizing the CNN Times Square program with his friend Anderson Cooper, Cohen will host some famous friends in Tao Uptown for a party with Freixenet Cava sparkling wine.

At the Marriott Marquis, near Times Square, Matthew Gavin will host a party with the 80's singer, Tiffany. The leader of Poison, Bret Michaels, will play in 2020 giving a concert at midnight.

In the center, rock fans can see a performance by David Johansen of the New York Dolls at a party organized by names like photographer Mick Rock and Liz Vap at the Roxy Hotel.

And at The Bronx, Grammy-nominated DJs, Above & Beyond, will headline a show for 10,000 revelers at the New York Expo Center. The "Real Housewives" favorite, Omar Hernández, will hold a party at his new place in downtown, Omar’s and La Boîte, and Francesco Belcaro will hold a gala event at the Armani Ristorante on Fifth Avenue.

In the west, Miley Cyrus's boyfriend, Cody Simpson, will perform at the Snow Lodge in Aspen, Colorado, at the ultrapopular post of Surf Lodge, a popular place in Montauk.

.