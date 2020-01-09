Loading...

Meghan Markle already has a reality TV offer on the table.

On what gong: Andy Cohen, the host of “Watch What Happens Live”, offered to Meghan Markle to join the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” once she and her husband spent more time in North America, reports the people magazine.

The context: The offer comes a day after Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, announced that they would “step back as senior members of the royal family,” according to the Deseret News.

The couple announced their decision on Instagram.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. “

The offer: Cohen commented on the message: “Open invitation to the Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!”

Bravo TV’s Instagram account commented on a separate article on the couple.

Bravo: “Meghan Markle slogan suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I am the crown jewel”

Social media reaction: There has been a wave of reaction to the news.

can you imagine if meghan markle and prince harry never got on RHOBH or had their own reality show .. i would be shaken

– bombasticl0ve (@ bombasticl0ve) January 9, 2020

What if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Atlanta in a few years and the royal family saw her on Real Housewives lol

– Jay C (@heyBigMane) January 9, 2020