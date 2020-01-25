Android users may finally get an AirDrop-like feature

Although it took a long time, Google may soon release its own version of Apple’s Airdrop. The Share Nearby feature allows users to quickly send and receive content between devices by tapping the Share button, reports XDA Developers.

Reports have been popping up for a while, but we can see them in action in a hands-on video with Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers.

The function is demonstrated between a Google Pixel 2 XL and a Pixel 4 with Android 10. However, he points out that it was also used between a Pixel 2 XL and OnePlus 7T Pro.

This means that the function is not tied to pixel devices. It may be available on any Android device that has Google Pixel Services pre-installed on your phone.

Nearby sharing works similarly to Airdrop. You can choose whether your device should be visible to all of your Google contacts, to certain or to all hidden Google contacts. This means that you have to manually accept each request beforehand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVcGDDRMoWg [/ embed]

You can also decide how your data will be used during the transfer, including using data to transfer small files, only over WiFi or without the internet. The phone then uses Bluetooth and location services to find compatible devices nearby.

When you have selected the files you want to share, select the device you want to send to and tap Share. In the video, the content is transmitted immediately. Your files will then be saved in a specific “Nearby Sharing” folder.

Rahman also points out that the devices must be within one foot of each other. This means that you don’t have unwanted content sent to your phone at random. Which is unfortunately a thing with AirDrop.

Although it’s unclear when Google will release the feature, the company recently announced dates for the 2020 Google I / O conference. So it is possible that nearby sharing will be revealed shortly.

Previously, according to XDA developers, there may have been a similar feature from Samsung called Quick Share, which may be introduced on the upcoming Galaxy S20. As with AirDrop and nearby sharing, those with Galaxy devices can quickly transfer files with one click of the Share button.