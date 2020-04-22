Android Tv set adds coronavirus news clips to homescreen

Google’s Android Television set platform is wonderful at recommending content material to check out from your homescreen making use of its “Channels” function. Now, Google is including coronavirus information written content to Android TV’s homescreen driven by YouTube.

In a post nowadays on The Key word, Google highlights some methods that buyers can stay entertained and educated working with the company’s products, like Android Television set. In that assortment you will locate attributes like “Watchlist” which has been on Google Look for for a several months, distinctive deals on game titles on the Participate in Retail outlet, and utilizing Google’s Chromecast far too.

What’s new now is that Android Television is introducing coronavirus news articles instantly on the homescreen. This material is powered by a homescreen channel from YouTube which pulls coronavirus news from sources these types of as ABC Information, CNN, and other channels.

YouTube is also introducing two other homescreen channels. “Stay Home #WithMe” contains live tunes, workouts, and cooking tutorials that could be valuable when customers are in self-quarantine. Meanwhile, an additional channel will highlight totally free, advert-supported movies readily available to stream from YouTube.

These new homescreen channels are rolling out this week to all Android Tv users.

