Android bloatware: Google pushed to take action in letter

Whether it’s from OEMs or providers, Android has always had a problem with bloatware. This week an open letter appeared on the internet with the support of more than 50 privacy organizations that force Google to take action against bloatware on Android.

Privacy International (via ZDNet) posted an open letter to Google / Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai requesting action against “exploitative pre-installed software on Android devices.” does not even appear on Google Play.

Because these apps are pre-installed and cannot be deleted as system apps, they may have more advanced permissions than a normal app. In that case, they can leave more privacy gaps that the end user is not even aware of. There have also been examples of this in the past.

The letter calls on Google to make the following ‘urgent’ changes with regard to Android bloatware. First, users must be given the option to completely remove pre-installed apps on their device. Secondly, these pre-installed apps must “perform the same research as Play Store apps.” Finally, pre-installed apps must have an “update mechanism” that does not require an account and that Google must refuse to certify devices with privacy concerns.

Android Partners – which use the Android trademark and trademark – produce devices that contain pre-installed apps that cannot be removed (often called “bloatware”), which can make users vulnerable to the collection, sharing and exposure of their data without their knowledge or permission …

… We, the undersigned, believe that these fair and reasonable changes would make a huge difference to millions of people around the world who should not trade in their privacy and security for access to a smartphone.

This letter is supported by more than 50 other organizations that are interested in consumer privacy. Some notable names are DuckDuckGo and the American Civil Liberties Union.

