Android Auto can mute all notifications

For a version of the operating system designed to minimize distractions, the fact that Android Auto now only adds the option to mute notifications is a bit strange.

If Android Auto is connected to your phone, you will not be notified every time you receive a notification. However, we can imagine that this can still be quite annoying. With the new switching function, you can drive on your car radio (via Reddit h / t XDA) without any audible distractions from your phone.

Google has added a special option called “No sound from notifications” in the automatic Android settings. It basically disables audio feedback when you receive text, email, and other notifications. If you have an active group chat or receive a lot of emails, this is certainly a welcome addition.

The update for Android Auto Version 5.5.5000224 starts. However, there is currently a small issue where notifications will continue to appear on your in-car display until you close them – but only if this option is enabled. It is not ideal, but we are sure that a solution will be available soon.

Despite the relatively minor problem with persistent notifications, you can tap at least a few tunes on your Android car control unit and drive without major audible distractions. Given how long this feature has been requested, it is time that if the option still doesn’t appear in your car, go to the Android Auto app and check if you can update to the latest version.

