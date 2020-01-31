Android Auto 5.0 interrupts the accept / reject button on wheels

Earlier this week, Android Auto 5.0 was introduced with the ability to mute notifications while driving. With this version of Android Auto, however, an error appears to have prevented the acceptance and rejection of calls on the steering wheels.

Over the past day, Android Auto users who updated the app to version 5.0.5002 on the Play Store have reported that their steering wheel’s answer and reject buttons no longer work when they use Google Driving Behavior. If a phone is only connected to the car via Bluetooth, everything works normally.

The option to use the touchscreen remains, but this is a nuisance for users who use physical controls to answer and end calls. Other buttons are not affected. Users notice that the assistant input continues to work via the steering wheel.

There are several dozen reports in Reddit and Google’s Android Auto Help forum about call button interruption. The problem spans different car models and Android versions, with Auto 5.0 being the connecting factor in all.

Some users report that removing the phone plug reactivates the steering wheel controls. However, it is not a consistent solution that may require multiple reconnections.

