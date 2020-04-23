Android 11’s new screenshot UI is dwell in DP3

Considering that the to start with Android 11 developer preview, we’ve been monitoring a new screenshot interface that Google is tests with new possibilities, far too. In Android 11 DP3, that new screenshot UI is dwell but it’s lacking one alternative.

We initially noticed this new UI back again in the to start with release of Android 11, but it didn’t get started going dwell for a couple of end users until just not too long ago. Now, on Android 11 DP3, the new screenshot UI is are living right away as a portion of the procedure update.

As we originally confirmed, this up to date UI demonstrates the screenshot on the bottom left corner of your device. This is right after a quick animation as witnessed below. As soon as the screenshot hits the bottom corner, a tiny “menu” seems to the appropriate of it with possibilities for sharing or editing the screenshot. The complete new interface stays up for a few seconds prior to fading away.

Notably, the choice for a scrolling screenshot is not existing with this update nonetheless. Considering the fact that this was a extremely-requested element, it is doable Google is conserving it for a correct announcement, an announcement that probably would have been at Google I/O experienced it not been canceled.

