Android 11 “Share-to-Print” to simplify the printing of images and PDFs

The first beta version for Android 11 is undoubtedly just around the corner, but we still don’t know what the next iteration of Google will bring. Our latest findings on Android 11 show that printing pictures and PDFs will soon be easier than ever thanks to “Share-to-Print”.

In the past, a print service app from the printer manufacturer had to be installed on Android. For example, if you had an HP printer, you had to have the HP Print Service Plugin app installed, which added the print option to some apps like Chrome and Docs.

With Android Oreo, our devices can automatically print to many network-compatible printers thanks to an integrated universal print service app that is connected via the Internet Printing Protocol. However, if an app you’re using doesn’t have its own printing option, you may still have problems with the task, which is usually easy on desktop platforms.

XDA developers have found that Android 11 has a new feature called “Share-to-Print” that adds a universal “Print” option to the Android sharing sheet. According to the documentation, the “Print” option, which only appears when you share an image or a PDF file, takes you directly to the Android print menu, where you can select the printer you want. This means that a special printer service app may still need to be installed. However, you can simply search for “Print” on the Android share sheet.

Make apps easier to print to any supported printer using a normal share. PrintManager provides adequate content resolution for printing on an installed and activated print service. The image content is reduced to a good DPI for preview (screen DPI) or shipping (300 DPI). The “Customize” and “Fill” options are activated by selecting the “Landscape” and “Portrait” print attributes. Finally, a country-specific standard size for photo media is used by default for photos.

Share-to-Print automatically converts your file and / or adapts it to the printers available on your phone. This should mean that photo printers get a full quality photo of a reasonable size, while conventional printers get an image converted to PDF when needed.

Like many other print-related Android features, Share-to-Print was developed by the Mopria Alliance, a collaboration of most of the world’s largest printer companies, including Canon, HP, Samsung, Xerox, Epson and Brother.

