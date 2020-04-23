Android 11 redesigns the ‘Recents’ multitasking menu

Google is continuously tweaking different elements of Android in new releases and, now, for Android 11’s third developer preview, the Recents screen has been redesigned with some included capabilities.

Upon firing up Android 11 DP3 on our Pixel 3a, one of the first improvements that ended up straight away recognizable was the redesigned multitasking or “Recents” display screen. The gesture to access is continue to the identical, but Google has now stripped the Pixel’s “smart” row of applications in exchange for greater application panels and some new buttons at the bottom.

The modify in the size of the multitasking panels is rather negligible, but it’s certainly something that will just take some getting employed to.

Under the panel, Google has taken gain of the empty area — previously made use of on Pixels to involve “suggested” applications — with some new function buttons. These buttons include “Screenshot” and “Share.” The 1st captures a screenshot of the app highlighted in your recents menu even though share will get a screenshot and instantly open up a share dialog so you can ship that picture in the application of your selection. These can be found in motion down below.

More, a “select” button also seems on event. In Android 11 DP3, although, this button isn’t exhibiting consistently in the Recents menu, producing it difficult to seize an impression. You can see it under, while, as captured by just one of our readers.

Many thanks RKBD!

