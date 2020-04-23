Android 11 Developer Preview 3 is now available

Google on Thursday released the third beta of the Android 11 developer, staying true to its own launcher. The third update is only intended for developers to use and continue testing their applications while running the new operating system. It is not available through the Android Beta program and currently requires you to flash the device system image to a Pixel phone.

The latest update includes new features such as wireless debugging using a sync code, with plans for a QR code feature in a future version of Android Studio. There’s also an improved tool to provide developers with more information about why an app crashed or quit, thanks to a new reason-to-exit API.

Google has also improved the time it takes to install an application using the ADB tool, with a new feature called ADB Incremental. It only works with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL and will work with newer devices running Android 11.

Google is expected to release its first public beta in May, probably around mid-month, when the company originally held its annual Google I / O Developer Conference.

since the event has been canceled

due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Google’s Android 11 launch schedule has not changed, at least on the developer site.

Once the beta is available, Google usually extends testing to more devices than its own pixel line and launches the update through its Android Beta program for users to install updates outdoors, as well. than standard updates.