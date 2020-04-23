Android 11 allows you ‘undo’ taking away an app from Recents

Android’s multitasking screen is acquiring some valuable new tweaks in Android 11 and, now, we have spotted another. Setting up with Android 11’s 3rd developer preview, you can now deliver back again or “undo” current apps following they’ve been swiped absent.

One of our great audience pinged us on Twitter about this characteristic addition. Google has extra a next swipe gesture to the “Recents” multitasking menu that truly delivers back again the app you have most recently swiped out of the menu.

Though you truly should not continuously crystal clear out your Recents menu on Android, obtaining rid of an application or two can be helpful. With this new element, Android 11 people can quickly restore an app to that menu by just swiping down on the display screen of the present app.

Notably, this does have its limitations. It will only work for one application. So, in the illustration beneath, I swipe absent both Spotify and Twitter, but only Twitter returns and then the gesture is disabled. The exact same applies if you only had a one application open in the 1st position. Evidently, Google is implementing this to give users a number of seconds to provide again an application if they swiped it absent by error.

