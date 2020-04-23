Android 11 allows you dismiss any notification

Android 11 is generating some notable variations to notifications. In the third developer preview of Android 11, we have found that you can now dismiss any notification, even ongoing kinds that were being formerly often in area.

An ongoing notification in Android is usually used by applications to preserve information and facts in the notification shade at all periods or, in some scenarios, to retain the app running in the track record wherever the process simply cannot disabled it. For some instances like Bluetooth accent applications, these ongoing notifications could be a little bit of an eyesore.

With Android 11 DP3, end users can now dismiss any notification. If that notification was one thing like a message or e mail, it will go absent as common. If it was an ongoing notification, a new area titled “Apps lively in background” will surface and exhibit a list of any applications with this type of notification. Tapping it then restores that notification to the standard shade.

As outlined, this could be definitely useful for apps that preserve notifications in the shade at all moments that you don’t want or will need to see. Getting them subtly in the history like this is undoubtedly preferable. Of take note, as well, there’s at the moment a bug in DP3 which shows a peculiar gradient on this portion. Presumably, this will be set in potential releases.

Remain tuned to 9to5Google and enable us know through Twitter or the reviews if you see any new changes we haven’t lined!

Many thanks @Futur3Sn0w!

FTC: We use cash flow earning auto affiliate one-way links. More.

Verify out 9to5Google on YouTube for a lot more news:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=Zc_gGIe-FfE