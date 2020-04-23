Android 11 adds much more robust gesture sensitivity selections

We spotted a handful of options in the first Android 11 developer preview that are eventually coming to gentle in the third developer preview. The latest of those is the capacity to regulate the sensitivity of gestures on the remaining and ideal aspect of a gadget operating Android 11.

The technique gestures Google introduced in Android 10 make it possible for users to swipe in from both the remaining or ideal aspect of the display to go back again. That has its pros and cons, but Google is supplying users a bit a lot more manage in this hottest release.

As we earlier enabled, Google is incorporating gesture sensitivity in Android 11 that’s customizable for each sides of the exhibit. This indicates that, if you desire to use the hamburger menus on the still left-side of applications, you could lessen that sensitivity all the way and bump it up on the right side to compensate.

When this won’t remedy everyone’s issues about Google’s gesture process, it surely will help a reasonable bit. This setting can be accessed less than Settings > Method > Gestures > Method Navigation and then the settings button next to Gesture Navigation.

