Android 10 is now being rolled out for the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Loading...

The full Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Nokia 6.1 Plus from 2018, after this has been announced by the official Nokia Twitter account.

Nokia confirmed the Android 10 route map for the latest OS update with the expected time frames for a ton of Android One devices. The official window for the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus was scheduled for a Q1 2020 release, and HMD Global has delivered on this promise now that we are a week in 2020.

As part of the Android One program, the update is as close as possible to the Pixel version of Android 10. You get a lot of OS improvements and enhancements, including Smart Reply, motion navigation, the built-in system-wide dark theme, improved privacy. and location controls and family link options.

This follows the OTA rollout of Android 10 for the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView, and should now be rolled out globally to Nokia 6.1 Plus devices, which means that if you have the device, this is now a good time to get your panel Check system updates.

With a size of just over 1.3 GB, this is a great update that we recommend you download via Wi-Fi to ensure that you do not receive a huge data bill. It also includes the December 2019 security patch, making the 6.1 Plus one of the first Nokia devices to receive the security update.

The next HMD devices that are set to get the Android 10 update are the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus, according to the recent route map.

More about Nokia:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc [/ embed]