Android 10 is being rolled out for the devices from the Sony Xperia XZ2 series

Android 10 is now being rolled out for a trio of Sony Xperia devices, with the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Premium all receiving the full OTA upgrade.

Sony has previously confirmed that many of its current line-up would receive the update and hit Xperia XZ2 devices from “early 2020”. It’s pretty neat that Sony keeps its word and ensures that their older devices are kept up-to-date and in their proposed timelines (via XDA developers).

It is worth noting that the Android 10 update is now being rolled out to people with unlocked devices in Europe, Russia and the US. We expect carrier-locked models to receive the update in the coming weeks and a wider rollout to other countries within the same timeframe.

Given that the Xperia XZ2 line was launched by Sony at the end of 2018, it is great news if you have held on since the release of one of the three handsets. The Android 10 update brings a lot of adjustments and improvements to the already fairly lightweight adjustments from Sony on top of Android Pie.

The update itself will upgrade XZ2 units to the 52.1.A.0.532 firmware and measures in a sturdy 730 MB. Of course it adds all the standard Android 10 functions, including further privacy and location controls, plus that juicy and much-needed systemwide dark mode. However, some who have downloaded the update note that they do not have access to the new sign navigation method. This may just be a problem with the standard Sony Launcher, but it is not clear at this stage why gestures are not included.

It is also worth noting that the Sony Xperia XZ2 family received the Android 10 update before last year’s middle class Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. Hopefully we see Sony push the update to the 2019 handsets in the near future. If you have the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact or XZ2 Premium, it might be worth checking if you have the update via Settings> System> System Updates.

