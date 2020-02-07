Andrew Yang is already talking about running for president in 2024

WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has made several comments during a recent telephone conversation with campaign workers that strongly indicate that he is considering re-president in four years’ time if his long-term bid in the White House of 2020 fails.

Yang told his staff that a strong show in the New Hampshire primary this Tuesday would help build a supporters base that he could draw on if he ran again in four years.

“Every little good we do in the state of New Hampshire gives us the chance to write history now on Tuesday, but it also allows us to build a support and support base for the ideas that this campaign and for stimulate the future, “Yang said during the call.

He went on: “Imagine a world where we have a very large number on Tuesday, and let’s say that we decide to reduce this again in four years. If you start with that base in New Hampshire, plus everything we have next, we will be even better positioned to see through the goals of this campaign, to eradicate poverty, to improve human condition and to help relocate it. what we love in the right direction. “

A source gave Rolling Stone a recording of Yang’s comments. Asked for a response to Yang’s comments, campaign spokesman SY Lee said in a statement: “Andrew Yang is laser-focused on the upcoming New Hampshire scoop and the campaign is progressing at full speed and continues to compete with other top Democratic nomination campaigns. “

It was a tough week for Yang and his basic campaign. He finished in a poor sixth place in the Caucuses of Iowa. A few days later, Yang’s campaign fired employees across the organization and seemed to throw as much manpower as possible in a strong show at the New Hampshire primary school.

Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann said in a statement that this week’s layoffs were part of the “natural evolution” of the campaign. “As part of our original plans after the Iowa caucuses, we are completing our Iowa operations and restructuring to compete as the primary approaches to New Hampshire,” Graumann said. A Yang spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the campaign “remains at full strength in New Hampshire, where we expect to compete and exceed expectations.”

The redundancies occurred when campaign campaign workers negotiated with higher campaign officials for a higher monthly wage, a one-month redundancy payment at the new wage rate, and guaranteed expense allowance, including for travel and mileage. The union workers claimed that the campaign had taken the talks away, while the campaign said it had tried to negotiate in good faith, but was “rejected for no reason.”

SY Lee, Yang’s spokesperson, said there was no connection between the layoffs and the talks with union members.

Several former campaigners said they felt stung that they were fired without notice after their email accounts and other campaign services were abruptly disabled. “I still strongly believe in Andrew’s message, but the way his campaign-treated staff is completely at odds with the concept of Humanity First,” said Sasha Cohen, a former Yang field organizer who was fired this week. “I believed in the campaign and what it stood for, but being treated this way is daunting.”

During the recent internal campaign call, Yang spoke about his loss in Iowa. He described the caucus format as “in contrast to the dynamics that our campaign tends to attract.” could suggest.

But Yang went on to say that the campaign has “tons of potential” in the New Hampshire primary. “There are hundreds of thousands of independents and libertarians and republicans who will pass the party path and vote for us on Tuesday,” he said. “If we hit 14, 15 percent, we’re in fourth place. We’ll raise hundreds of thousands, probably millions, and we have a very clear path forward.”