There’s no doubt that the pairing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott on the screen during Fleabag’s second season has been one of the TV highlights of the past year – and it looks like the two are going to team up on a new project ,

On the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where he was recognized as a “hot priest” for his performances, Scott Variety confirmed to the fact that he and Waller-Bridge were working on another collaboration.

Despite all speculation, Scott announced that the new project will not be a spin-off based on its character in the acclaimed BBC sitcom.

He said, “No hot priest spin-off, that’s over. Phoebe and I will work on something completely different.”

Rumors of what Waller-Bridge will do next are sure to be widespread after Fleabag’s second season, her acclaimed work on season one of Killing Eve, and her written contribution to the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die were successful ,

The last thing we heard was in June when the star claimed she was working on a screenplay that was “very strange” – however, no further information has been available since then.

In one way or another, we can’t see what she’s up to in the future …