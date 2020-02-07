Andrew Peek, director of NSC Russia, was suspected before he got the White House job

Several officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the White House are participating in a security-related investigation into Andrew Peek, the former senior director for Russia and Europe at the National Security Council, has learned The Daily Beast.

Peek was escorted from the White House site on January 17 and placed pending investigation with administrative leave, the details of which were closely monitored. Axios previously reported that Peek was expected to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos prior to his exit. He had worked in Russia for barely two months.

Since then, rumors have invaded the ranks of the White House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on social media about the reason for Peek’s sudden exit. The Trump government has said nothing to explain Peek’s departure.

But two officials familiar with the probe tell The Daily Beast that the investigation has been going on for several months and that colleagues from Peek State Department have expressed concern about him before he left for the White House staff. However, an official who spoke with The Daily Beast also said that Peek had close, collegial working relationships with various people at the Office of Near Eastern Affairs during his stay in the state. Peek has also retained advice, said officials.

Peek did not comment on the record for this story. The White House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not respond to a request for comment.

Peek, a graduate of Princeton University and the Kennedy School of Government of Harvard, got his start in the Trump administration and worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran. Before that, Peek worked as an intelligence officer for the US Army in Afghanistan after General David Petraeus had selected him for his commander’s initiative group. He also previously advised Sens. Gordon Smith (R-OR) and Mike Johanns (R-NE).

Peek’s mother contributes to Fox News and his father works in the banking sector in Manhattan. A few days after his departure, President Donald Trump tweeted and quoted Elizabeth Peek: “This is all about undermining the next election.” Liz Peek, @ FoxNews. “

As part of his work in the Trump government, Andrew Peek often traveled to the Middle East and worked on Iran policy at the Office of Near Eastern Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. National security adviser Robert O’Brien, who previously served as the state’s hostage envoy, tapped Peek for the higher role in the National Security Council last summer, told various officials to The Daily Beast.

The last two officials in the role of Peek at the NSC, Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill, testified in the investigation into the accusation of the House against Trump. Matt Dimmick, formerly director of Russia at the Pentagon, has taken Peeks into the National Security Council.

In the Trump era, several other White House officials were expelled from their positions. Rob Porter, who served as the president’s senior assistant, was forced after several allegations that he emotionally and physically abused women. Darren Beattie, a speech writer and policy officer for Trump, was expelled in 2018 after it was announced that he was attending a conference attended by white nationalists. He was later hired by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff of Trump, got the boat in July 2017 due to unsatisfactory performance reviews of top Trumpworld figures, including the president himself. He was replaced by General John Kelly, who was subsequently replaced by Mick Mulvaney.

