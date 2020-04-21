Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Love By no means Dies’ to stream on YouTube

Broadway carries on to remain shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but theatergoers have not been completely left in the darkish.

Every Friday, the YouTube channel “The Reveals Ought to Go On” streams an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — for totally free.

After demonstrating a distinctive 25th anniversary production of “The Phantom of the Opera” — which elevated much more than $400,000 for the Actors Fund and other charities — the channel is following up this 7 days with the sequel “Love Under no circumstances Dies,” in accordance to Playbill.

The output will be offered to enjoy for 48 hrs, starting April 24 at 12 p.m. MT.

“Love Hardly ever Dies” kicks the “Phantom” tale 10 many years down the highway, in accordance to Playbill.

Right after leaving the Paris Opera Home, the Phantom has discovered new existence at Brooklyn’s Coney Island. Christine, in the meantime, has married Raoul, and the pair has a youthful son — whilst their marriage is having difficulties. Now one particular of the world’s most effective sopranos, Christine is invited to make her American debut at a renowned opera house in New York.

With Christine and her relatives nearby, the Phantom functions to lure them into his new entire world so he can win Christine’s enjoy.

“The Exhibits Need to Go On” will stream the Australian generation from 2012 starring Ben Lewis as the Phantom, Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daae, and Simon Gleeson as Raoul, in accordance to Playbill.

“The Shows Will have to Go On” has also aired “Joseph and the Wonderful Technicolor Dreamcoat,” starring Donny Osmond, and a 2012 arena manufacturing of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in accordance to the Deseret Information.

The streams assist support a quantity of businesses for the duration of the pandemic, encouraging viewers to donate to Acting for Other folks, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund and extra, in accordance to Playbill.

In self-isolation, Webber has stayed connected to followers by means of social media, the Deseret News formerly documented. Using the hashtags #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs and #TogetherAtHome, the “Phantom” composer has frequently done music from his musicals on his piano at household, and even invited lovers to share their very own films singing alongside to the tunes.

Most a short while ago, Webber performed “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” He asked for lovers to generate their individual cadenzas at the conclude of the song and post them. Webber mentioned he would then pick out his favorite and that it would be performed by Christine on the night “Phantom of the Opera” reopens on London’s West Stop.

Weekend Singalong – Imagine Of Me!

This weekend singalong is particularly special as I’m asking you all to make up your very own cadenza at the finish of ‘Think of Me’. I will choose my favorite, and it will be performed by Christine on the night when The Phantom of the Opera reopens in the West Conclusion and on Broadway, have pleasurable! – ALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy

Posted by Andrew Lloyd Webber on Saturday, April 18, 2020