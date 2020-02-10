Andrew Copp scores leading goal, Jets return to defeat Blackhawks

WINNIPEG – Andrew Copp may have found his call center.

The Winnipeg has moved to the center because of the wing injuries and has been a force for the Winnipeg jets lately.

Copp scored the leading goal as part of a third four-goal period and the Jets came from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday.

Copp, who also scored the first goal, gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he defeated Chicago-netless Corey Crawford high up close with 6:33 left in regulation after taking a perfect pass from attacker Jack Roslovic.

“I just tried to make a quick move and go upstairs,” Copp said. “Great, great pass from Jack. That is a piece where guys stay in the gamble and search a lot for that one-timer, but (Erik) Gustafsson came out and took that direction, so I just saw some space behind him. And that pass was just fantastic, just to be on the same page. Great game from Rosie. “

Copp has now scored three game winners in five outings.

“It’s getting better. The confidence is huge,” he said. “The role sometimes changes, depending on matchup and of course, linemates are all new. We have come up with a little chemistry together between the three of us, every other game.”

Kyle Connor had a few goals, while Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets (29-23-5), who were left 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks (25-21-8).

Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal of the year, and Laine scored empty-net goals to secure the win.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets, who won their third consecutive game, while Crawford stopped 33 shots for Chicago.

Just 16 seconds after the Jonathan Jonathan Toews captain left in the third, Wheeler took a pass from defender Neil Pionk and broke the puck past Crawford to score the score 2-2.

The Jets had drawn within 2-1 and scored while being played briefly.

With defender Sami Niku stumbling away, Copp bounced on a loose puck in his own blue line, skated the length of the ice and then drove a saucer pass to Connor, who shot the puck on the jump past Crawford.

“I think Copper might be a center, you know?” Wheeler said. “He seems to thrive in the middle â € ¦ I think his game has a foot of 200 feet. He makes a lot of really good pieces, the small detailed pieces that hold the puck in the right direction. Offensive, he gets more self-confidence with those puck and making good promotions. “

Kubalik scored only 15 seconds in the game when he converted a pass from behind the net from the center of Drake Caggiula.

Toews helped with that first goal to give him his 800th career point.

“That’s a nice step, nice to get such a large number here in my hometown of Winnipeg, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the two points,” Toews said. “We looked good on the first shift of the game. I thought it would be one of those nights, but I think they are fighting back and clearly playing their best late in the game.”

The Blackhawks easily relaxed after taking the 2-0 lead.

“I think we’ve just lost a lack of focus there,” Saad said. “We have to play every 60 minutes. We know how big the game is. Only because we got off to a good start, we clearly got our foot off the gas. They scored a nice goal with short hands and took over the rest of the game for us “

It was the second of a six-position homestand for the Jets. They are now 14-12-3 at home this season.

NOTE: The Jets will involve Thomas Steen and Randy Carlyle in their Hall of Fame when they organize the New York Rangers on Tuesday.