Andrew Copp scores leading goal, Jets come back to Blackhawks to beat paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal of the year, and Laine added late net goals late in the game to secure the two points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets, who won their third consecutive game, while Crawford stopped 33 shots for Chicago.

Just 16 seconds after the Jonathan Jonathan Toews captain left in the third, Wheeler took a pass from defender Neil Pionk and broke the puck past Crawford to score the score 2-2.

The Jets had drawn within 2-1 and scored while being played briefly.

With defender Sami Niku stumbling away, Copp bounced on a loose puck in his own blue line, skated the length of the ice and then drove a saucer pass to Connor, who shot the puck on the jump past Crawford.

Crawford has made several sparkling rescues in the period, stopping Mark Scheifele tightly and Copp only after another short-term attempt.

Kubalik scored only 15 seconds in the game when he converted a pass from behind the net from the center of Drake Caggiula.

The visitors spent most of the time over the Jets and eventually increased the score to 2-0 when Saad completed a perfect pass from Patrick Kane in front of Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck, who stopped Toews during an escape, had no chance of either goal.

Crawford rescued Nikolay Ehlers from Winnipeg sharply when the Jets started to exercise late in the first push on Chicago.

It was the second of a six-position homestand for Winnipeg. The Jets are now 14-12-3 at home this season.

OBSERVATIONS: Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews has captured his 800th NHL career point … The Jets will involve Thomas Steen and Randy Carlyle in their Hall of Fame when they organize the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020

Jim Brender, The Canadian Press