Andrew Burkle, son of Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle, found dead in Los Angeles

Loading...

Andrew Burkle, son of the penguin co-owner Ron Burkle, was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

He was 27 years old.

“It is with the greatest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” said Burkle’s family in a statement delivered to People.com. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

According to People.com, police received a call Monday evening regarding an “unconscious man on block 100 of Spalding Drive” who was later identified as Andrew Burkle.

“Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble attitude and hard work,” said his family.

“While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, it demands that the family’s privacy be respected in these difficult times. There are no further details at this time. “

Andrew and his business partner Andrew Alter directed In Good Company Films, where Burkle worked as a producer. Most recently, Burkle was an associate producer of Movie 2019 Airplane mode.

To continue reading, log into your account: