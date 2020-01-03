Andrew Agozzino of Penguins selected for AHL All-Star Classic

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – Ahead Andrew Agozzino It will represent the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins on the Atlantic Division team in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, AHL announced Friday.

The AHL All-Star weekend will take place on January 26 and 27 in Ontario, California, and follows the same format as its NHL counterpart: a skills competition, followed by a three-on-three tournament between the four divisions , The next day.

Full lists for each division can be found here..

The Atlantic Division will be led by Hershey & # 39; s Matt Moulson (yes, that Matt Moulson) and trained by Hartford Kris Knoblauch. Old Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins Ben street, Chris WidemanY Derrick Pouliot (Yes, he is back in the AHL) They were also selected to play.

Agozzino, who turned 29 on Friday, leads the Penguins with 17 assists and 29 points. His 12 goals rank third in the team, behind Anthony Angello& # 39; s 13 and Stefan Noesen& # 39; s 14.

To continue reading, log in to your account: