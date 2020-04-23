Andrea Rodriguez will not search for recount in Milwaukee County Board race

Close

Andrea Rodriguez, a applicant for Milwaukee County Board supervisory District 4, declared Thursday that she would not find a recount in the election that saw her arrive in 48 votes behind Ryan Clancy.

That indicates the newly seated Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will decide on its new chairperson at a meeting Friday morning.

The 17 other supervisors decided to maintain off on choosing its new management Monday until the District 4 supervisor was seated and ready to participate in the decision.

“For the duration of the past several days our staff consulted with a lot of supporters and advisors,” Rodriguez reported in a assertion. “We also heard the frustrations of a lot of citizens and of their help for a recount, and even though there were several irregularities related with the voting process, the $13,000 cost associated in a recount can not be justified in the course of these instances.”

Rodriguez mentioned Monday that her marketing campaign was performing to raise nearly $13,000 needed to fund a recount.

Under point out legislation, getting rid of candidates are entitled to a absolutely free recount if the margin is .25% or much less, but they have to fork out the fees of a recount if the margin is better than .25%. Recounts are not permitted when the margin is higher than 1%.

The margin in the District 4 race fell under the 1% threshold permitting a recount, but previously mentioned the .25% normal for when taxpayers foot the bill.

Rodriguez, who experienced till 5 p.m. Thursday to formally ask for a recount, wished Clancy good results.

Supervisors Marcelia Nicholson and Supervisor Willie Johnson Jr. have both declared they are running for County Board chairperson.

Whoever wins will realize success previous Milwaukee County Board chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr., who did not seek out re-election on April 7. Lipscomb ran for county government but did not advance out of the February main.

