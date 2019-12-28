Andre Drummonds Rebounding & # 39; Instinct & # 39; is a skill worth celebrating

Loading...

DETROIT – Andre Drummond will only be approved as a free agent in summer 2020. However, this did not prevent him from trying a second job a few days before Christmas. The great Pistons man visited a Meijer on the Eight Mile for the second time in a row, but instead of following a few shoppers and giving them some vacation enjoyment, he picked up a prize weapon this year and learned how to act as a cashier for one works for a few hours.

"How am I?" Asked Drummond. "I'm nervous, but I want to be efficient."

The woman who trained him, Angela, shortened her name to Angel on her name tag and had Drummond wear it for the day. After calling customers in hall 30 (he found the gun a lot more lucky – the Fortnite practice really paid off – than the scanner), "Angel" shared their total and then casually revealed that he had the bill took over.

Drummond played it out in a dead style that teammate Blake Griffin would make proud. For those who didn't recognize him properly and asked why there were cameras nearby, he said he was a reality star. He told others that he was going into a different career. The smirks quickly turned into astonishment when those with credit cards and cash in hand were ordered to put them away. There were no autographs, just hugs and a few tears.

"I've been here for seven years and see Detroit as my home," said Drummond, wearing a Jordan Brand hoodie and glasses, in the break room. “So in everything I do, I always first think about what I can do to help people in the city. I always do things like that, I hit the eight-mile mark. I will go anywhere just to give a helping hand here in town and just to touch someone's life for that one day. "

Drummond's sister, Ariana, and mother, Christine, were with him. They asked him about his work ethic, told him to put his cell phone down and to annoy him if he had problems scanning an object. (He had the hardest time with the product codes, as everyone would.) But when his "shift" ended, the conversation turned to dinner and the place where they would spend time together. The closeness of his family and the fact that they invest as much in Detroit as he has helped Drummond grow immeasurably. And when he needs guidance, Drummonds turns to Christine, who continues to shape him as he gets his money's worth on and off the pitch.

"I am who I am now and I think everyone I meet will tell you the same thing," said Drummond. "I don't mean to change a lot. I'm just trying to be a good person and to help people who need help and show my character the way I was raised by my mother. How much I give that I have I also get it from my mother. I will give something to everyone who needs it and I wouldn’t think twice about it. And that’s the biggest feature my mother has, she’s just a caregiver. Even small things like for To be there as teammates who are having a hard time just taking them to dinner and talking to them or finding a way to distract their thoughts from this property. I'm always the type who comes by and does these things for these people. "

Drummond shows his love for his family in a series of tattoos on his body that have spread from his back to his arms. On his back are the names of Ariana and Christine, as well as a work of art that contains a Bible verse and a portrait of Bob Marley that honors his Jamaican legacy. His arm protection is dedicated to his children and he has matching tattoos for his closest friends.

He keeps his circle tight, which gives him the energy that drives him as he tries to form his third all-star team and drive the pistons into playoff battles.

Specifically, Drummond has never been so strong on the pitch. Much of his "beer diet" was done in the off-season, but the weight loss and commitment to nutrition – he switched to Blue Moon via Miller Light because of these calories – made him more agile and agile. He scored an average of 17.9 points and 15.9 rebounds. If he stays on the pitch (and stays away from avocados), he will easily win another rebound title. He does what he does at such an elite level, it doesn't matter which revolution the NBA goes through.

"The game changes every year," said Drummond. “It ranges from the dominance of a tall man to the guard game to three-point shooting and the shooting of tall men to three. And this year, in this year's game, the great men are returning, where they have an impact on color. I think it's pretty cool that I've stayed on course throughout my career, not switching and trying to follow the game. I only played consistently and it worked for my team. Obviously it would come back sometime. "

Drummond stuck to advice he'd remembered since his high school days under Jere Quinn at St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut. Quinn asked him "to find something to remember," and for Drummond that meant becoming a prolific rebounder.

"I took it upon myself to master the art of ricocheting and to be the best there is," said Drummond. "I think it's an instinct for me. It's just the timing to be there at the right time, to know when to go and when not to go, who to go against, who I can bully, who I can use my speed So it's all just a game for me when I play outside. "

In this game, Drummond is preparing for a big off-season payday, and it's hard to imagine that the Pistons aren't there. Although Drummond has a player option for 2020-21 with the projected free agent class as small as it is, it will likely be a mere formality to refuse this option – he has said in the past that he intends to market it to bring forthcoming summer. The Pistons may not be where they want to be record-breaking, but they developed and believed Drummond when he was at the peak of his career, and free agents like Drummond take Motor City, which isn't often considered, into consideration ,

"Coming here has changed my life and I feel like I owe it to Detroit to do the best I can while I'm here," said Drummond. “Just play hard every night, give the best I have and try to put my team in a good position to win, and obviously try to win a championship here. That would be huge for me. Seven years ago, we struggled to set up and built our way back to a playoff-rival team. So it makes sense to win a championship. "

For Drummond, he still says he still has a long way to go to become the player he wants to be remembered. But he takes a moment to recognize the situation he is in and the patience and investment that the pistons have put into him to grow into himself.

"Growing up I had no idea I was going to be here," said Drummond. "It is really a blessing – and hard work that I have done – and only this team that is taking a chance here in Detroit. Pick me at nine and give me the opportunity to present myself for so long. It is almost surreal. Like every time I step into the square, I'll say, "I'm still here."

