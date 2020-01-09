Andraz Sporar to Celtic Latest - reports

Loading...

CELTIC did not show their hand with the point they insist on in this window while we continue to guess a game.

Andraz Sporar was one of the first to be connected to the club in December, but since we’re on January 9, Celtic doesn’t seem closer to a solution.

Reports in Portugal suggest another green and white team – Sporting Lisbon is currently actively negotiating a deal for the striker in Bratislava.

Desporto claims that the Portuguese club has stolen a march on the transfer, but is trying to negotiate Bratislava from € 7 million.

This may be the reason why Celtic looked at other goals – because he didn’t want to pay that much for the front man.

The last time a director in Bratislava spoke about Celtic’s interest, they said the clubs and agent from Sporar met with Celtic to conclude that they would come into contact with a deal, but it has since become silent. Read here.