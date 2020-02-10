Andersen from Maple Leafs wonders if enough is being done to protect keepers

TORONTO – Caution and preservation were enriched with hope on Monday, when Frederik Andersen returned to his normal place in the fold of Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Full practice for the first time since a week ago sustained a neck injury, while backups Jack Campbell and Michael Hutchinson just shared the other, Andersen will see how his body responds to the training of the day before giving a thumbs up for the actual game action Tuesday, when the Leafs accommodate the Arizona Coyotes.

If Andersen cannot play, Campbell makes his third consecutive start.

Andersen and William Nylander who returned to the club were compensated by an outburst of absences – John Tavares (illness), Justin Holl (illness), Zach Hyman (maintenance) and Kyle Clifford (personal) – in a line-linked session at Ford Performance Center.

“It was a challenge. At one point I think we had just as many goalkeepers there as defenders, “said coach Sheldon Keefe, hopeful that everyone will be available through puck drop.

But the biggie is Andersen, who made solo goalkeeper Thursday, Friday and Saturday with goalkeeper coach Steve Briere while the rest of the Leafs screamed for costly overtime.

“The reports have been really good and he’s doing a lot of work on this while we were playing last week to get up to speed,” Keefe said.

Andersen fought not only through injury to the lower body, but also in the head and neck area. Enough that the 30-year-old wonders if the competition is doing everything it can to protect netminders and promote speed and insult.

“I thought about it a little this week,” Andersen said. “They really take a good step in putting responsibility for players who hit another player, especially in a vulnerable position.”

“I think the same can be done for the goalkeepers and make sure that something bad doesn’t happen too often.”

Andersen routinely throws roadblocks when discussing details about his injuries. It is understandable that it is a sensitive subject for a different athlete.

He refused to reveal whether he was beaten by Mark Pysyk or bumped into Frank Vatrano and Jake Muzzin did the most damage last Monday. Andersen also did not want to delve into the nature of his symptoms or the steps he takes to recover.

Andersen reports that he ‘feels good’ and that the healing process has been positive and measured.

“I certainly ran into a couple of times in that game, and it’s just the nature of the position, I think,” Andersen said.

“It was a nekding. I don’t want to go into details, but (I am) just making sure I can play at a level that I have to be and making sure there are no symptoms. “

Andersen and Campbell went out to dinner together on Sunday evening, while the two imports into California are preparing to share the fold in Toronto in the near future.

“What a great guy. I mean, just calm, cool, collected but genuine, “Campbell said.

“I heard through the grapevine around the competition how nice he is. It’s nice to finally be on the same side and pursue the same goal, just win, so it’s fun.”

Certainly if everyone is healthy.