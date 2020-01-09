And that's how you tear down the Falcon door of a Tesla Model X

Loading...

In the digital age, it gets harder and harder to get by with anything, because a camera is always recording somewhere nearby. In this case, the lens lens was a Tesla Model X, as it was about to be driven into a garage.

Nothing to sound the alarm so far, but after shooting in front of the garage to leave the children outside, the woman at the wheel forgot to close one of the falcon’s doors, as shown in the short video captured on CCTV and shared below.

The driver decided to ignore the chime and drove into the garage with the door open, which turned out to be a bad decision, as the gap was not wide enough to ensure a safe passage. What happened next is obvious, as the door of the electric SUV hit the wall and leaned back, making closing impossible.

This is the kind of accident that leaves a deep mark on both the car and the owner’s insurance premiums / pockets. Fortunately, they have a very nice garage that houses a few classic cars, including a restored Stang, so it may not leave a big dent in their bank accounts.

It goes without saying that accidents can happen to the best of us, but some of them can easily be prevented simply by paying close attention to the environment. And not entering the garage with the door open is a lesson learned the hard way by this driver.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK0nUwmZhrc [/ integrated]