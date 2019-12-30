Anchor New Year from $ 25, Pixel cases, more

Loading...

Monday's best deals include a new Anchor sale, official Pixel 4 / XL enclosures, and TP-Link smart switches with an assistant. Hit the jump for all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Anchor New Year sale

Anker has started its New Year's sale with a handful of remarkable deals for smartphone and Mac accessories. Our top choice is the ZOLO Liberty Truly Wireless earbuds for $ 30. That's less than the usual $ 80 price tag and a new Amazon lowest point ever with $ 20. Forget paying for expensive AirPods, the ZOLO Liberty earbuds offer eight hours of play time and an IPX5 sweat-resistant design for a fraction of the cost. It is a great way to score truly wireless headphones without breaking the bank.

Official Google Pixel 4 / XL covers for sale

Verizon Wireless offers official Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases $ 20 in various colors. For comparison: you usually pay $ 40 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a new low price of all time that we have followed at a trusted store. The official Pixel 4 / XL covers from Google offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You can enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and with Google's Active Edge technology you can call Assistant "with just a pinch".

Nab two Alexa and assistant-compatible TP-Link light switches

B&H offers a two-pack TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $ 35. Usually $ 25 is sold each, today's offer is good for a 30% discount and corresponds to our previous listing. This is now also $ 5 below the selling price at Amazon for a two-pack and one of the lowest offers we've followed. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant controls, these switches are a cheaper way to get smart lighting for the entire house without having to replace each individual lamp. Another advantage is that you don't have to pick up an additional hub to enjoy voice control capabilities, because this in-wall switch works via standard Wi-Fi.

