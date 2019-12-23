Anchor Christmas sale, iTunes gift cards, more discount today

Loading...

Monday's best deals include Anker Christmas Week, a 15% discount on iTunes gift cards and iPhone 11 is free. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

The Christmas week sale from Anker starts at $ 12

The Amazon store of Anker is filled with a selection of offers for the Christmas week, discounts on popular smartphone accessories and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or for orders over $ 25. Our top choice is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $ 199.99. It usually sells for $ 300, and today's deal is the second best we've followed in 2019. We loved it in our practical assessment and noted that it is a powerhouse for camping, charging drones and other activities. Comes with an internal battery of 57,600 mAh and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you want to start up drones, your MacBook and more on the go. View the rest of Anker's Christmas sale here for more information $ 12.

App Store / iTunes gift cards 15% discount

Amazon and Best Buy are currently being used 15% discount App Store and iTunes gift cards. You will receive your credit by e-mail within a few hours. With huge digital sales for both the app and the movie / TV store, this is a great way to further leverage your savings. It is also a great stocking stuffer, last minute gift or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with new apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions below.

iPhone 11 is FREE with Sprint trade-in

Sprint offers iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade in a handful of eligible devices, including an iPhones 6s or newer or Galaxy or Pixel smartphones (S9 or newer, Pixel 3 / a / XL). You are locked into an 18-month lease, which usually requires a payment of $ 20 or more per month with Sprint. Full conditions can be found below. iPhone 11 features a new system with two cameras with an "all-day" battery life, new colors and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen. This is a great option if you are willing to skip the advanced features on iPhone 11 Pro / Max, and it's hard to beat the price tag here. Go to your local Sprint location today to take advantage of this offer as a last-minute Christmas gift idea.

Up to $ 30 discount on best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER does a vacation flash with up to $ 30 off on their best-selling USB-C hubs. Use for everything else on HyperShop.com DEC25 discount code to get a 25% discount on HYPER & # 39; s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28

The OWC USB-C travel dock is a 5-port travel dock with a capacity of up to 60 W throughput and small enough to fit in your pocket. It contains 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power throughput, an SD card reader and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K screens. Receive a 15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28 (applied automatically at checkout).

