Anchor CES sales from $ 8, Lenovo Chromebook $ 119, more

Loading...

Monday’s best deals are the sale of Anker CES 2020, plus write-downs on Lenovo Chromebooks and fast GaN USB-C wall chargers. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

The CES weekly sale of Anker is now live

It is the CES week and Anker is celebrating today with a number of notable deals. Headlining is the Quick Charge 3.0 39 W Dual USB-A wall charger $ 18. For comparison, it usually goes for more than $ 25, with today’s deal signifying a return to the low price of all time. Remarkable functions here are two USB-A ports, both offer Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 39 W output. It is ideal to power multiple devices at the same time, at home or on the road. In addition, the streamlined design takes up only one outlet at a time. View the full sale here.

Lenovo 100th Chromebook has an ultra portable design

Walmart offers the Lenovo 100th 11.6-inch Chromebook 4 GB / 16 GB $ 119. Regularly more than $ 150, today’s deal corresponds to our previous listing and is the best we’ve seen. Designed with students in mind, this Chromebook offers an 11-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 10 hours, and a built-in webcam for video conferencing. The small footprint makes it easy to drag around your new Chromebook wherever you go.

Buy a GaN USB-C wall charger with a discount

Amazon offers the iClever 61W GaN USB-C wall charger for $ 23. In addition to a power of 61 W, this charger offers GaN technology, which can power devices faster than other alternatives on the market. An example of this is a 2019 MacBook Pro, which can be charged to 100% in just under two hours. Given that it is much smaller than Apple’s official 61 W charger, there is much to see here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. View the best trade-in offers this month when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo [/ embed]

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA [/ embed]