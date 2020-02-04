Anchor and MacBook Air offerings underline today’s price cuts

Today’s best deals include a new sale of Anker iPhone accessories from $ 8, a $ 199 discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, and rare discounts on Apple TV. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Anker discounts projectors, iPhone accessories, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi projector in black for $ 250, For comparison, you normally pay around $ 300 for this projector, and today’s price is $ 16 below what we mentioned earlier. This is the best price we have been tracking for months. Integrated streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more at the push of a button. Includes an HDMI input.

I’ve been using Anchor’s Nebula projectors for about a year now and I’m a big fan of the portable design, which with its 100-inch screens makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever a large wall is available. You can find more deals on iPhone accessories in the rest of today’s sales.

Take $ 199 from MacBook Air

Amazon is currently taking $ 199 select models from Apple’s newest MacBook Air. Offers start at $ 950, This is in line with our previous mention and the best we’ve seen so far in 2020. Apple’s latest MacBook Air is equipped with a 13-inch retina display, Touch ID, an eighth generation dual-core processor from Intel i5 and 128 GB of memory. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a battery life of up to 12 hours complete the list of remarkable functions.

Rare Apple TV discounts

Best Buy offers Apple TV 4K 32GB for $ 170, Upgrade to the 64GB model for $ 190, You get 4 months of Apple Music for FREE By purchasing, you save $ 50 worth of today’s bundle and get Apple TV + service for a year. The typical Apple Music trial for new users typically lasts three months (typically $ 10 a month). Another $ 10 will be deducted from Apple TV.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in deals for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or simply contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and would like to support 9to5Mac! Use code 9to5Mac for a additional $ 15 in all shops.

Subscribe to 9to5Toys’ YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the Music with Wireless Immersion (Video)

Wacaco Pipamoka Review: Making a Cup of Vacuum Brewed Coffee on the Go (Video)

Vankyo GO300 review: best portable Wi-Fi projector on a budget? (Video)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X-sshGYvG4Today (/ embed)

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enDbv-Ua1CI (/ embed)