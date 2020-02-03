Anchor accessories from $ 8, LG G7 ThinQ $ 310, more

Best deals on Monday include anchor discounts starting at $ 8, the LG G7 Thinq, and the latest wireless earphones from Sony. Hit the jump for all of this and more in the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Anchor deals from $ 8

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi projector in black for $ 250, For comparison, you normally pay around $ 300 for this projector, and today’s price is $ 16 below what we mentioned earlier. This is the best price we have been tracking for months. Integrated streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more at the push of a button. Includes an HDMI input.

I’ve been using Anchor’s Nebula projectors for about a year now and I’m a big fan of the portable design, which with its 100-inch screens makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever a large wall is available. Check out the entire sale here.

LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone for $ 310

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Android smartphone for $ 310 in Aurora Black. Today’s offer, which normally sells for $ 610, saves $ 300, exceeds our previous mention by $ 80, and marks a new all-time low on Amazon.

The G7 ThinQ smartphone from LG is equipped with a 6.1-inch display and has Android Pie, a Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU as well as 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard memory. Dual 16MP cameras are complemented by a fingerprint sensor on the back. Thanks to the expandable memory, you can use a microSD card with up to 256 GB to store additional photos and other content.

The latest Sony wireless earphones are for sale

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $ 198, Today’s offer, which normally gets $ 230 from Best Buy and directly from Sony, is priced at $ 32 and is in line with our previous mentions for the all-time low on Amazon.

With the true wireless design that is so common these days, Sony is improving the quality of its earbuds through industry-leading noise cancellation. Other notable features like battery life of up to 24 hours, touchpad controls, and adaptive tone control make this option a compelling option. We found this in our practical test.

